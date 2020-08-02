FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Encompass Health in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.63. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.71.

Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 26,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $1,618,093.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,337,478.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.