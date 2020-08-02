Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (NASDAQ:FUSN) Quiet Period To End on August 5th

Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:FUSN) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, August 5th. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had issued 12,500,000 shares in its public offering on June 26th. The total size of the offering was $212,500,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on FUSN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

FUSN stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

In other news, major shareholder Johnson & Johnson acquired 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $12,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.