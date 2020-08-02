Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 700 ($8.61) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 750 ($9.23).

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FSTA. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

LON FSTA opened at GBX 590 ($7.26) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 706.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 769.21. The company has a market capitalization of $190.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 12 month low of GBX 7.32 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,250 ($15.38).

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 21.41 ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.90 ($0.45) by GBX (15.49) (($0.19)). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fuller, Smith & Turner will post 6267.6473446 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Simon Emeny bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 582 ($7.16) per share, with a total value of £34,920 ($42,973.17). Also, insider Helen Jones bought 766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.07) per share, for a total transaction of £5,024.96 ($6,183.81).

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

