Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Fulgent Genetics had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 million. On average, analysts expect Fulgent Genetics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $26.35 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $571.80 million, a P/E ratio of 870.67 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several research firms recently commented on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. CSFB dropped their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.72.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, Director John C. Bolger sold 8,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $133,278.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,493.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,523 shares of company stock worth $164,131 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

