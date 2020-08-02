Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Receives $44.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FMS shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

NYSE:FMS opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.24. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 11,250.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 12,355.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 1.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

