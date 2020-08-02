freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €18.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.22) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.22) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.10 ($21.46) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €15.70 ($17.64) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Independent Research set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €24.50 ($27.53) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €18.90 ($21.24).

Shares of FRA FNTN opened at €14.65 ($16.46) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €14.52 and its 200-day moving average is €16.84. freenet has a twelve month low of €3.22 ($3.62) and a twelve month high of €32.92 ($36.99).

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

