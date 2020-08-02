freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €18.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.22) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.22) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.10 ($21.46) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €15.70 ($17.64) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Independent Research set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €24.50 ($27.53) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €18.90 ($21.24).

Shares of FRA FNTN opened at €14.65 ($16.46) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €14.52 and its 200-day moving average is €16.84. freenet has a twelve month low of €3.22 ($3.62) and a twelve month high of €32.92 ($36.99).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

