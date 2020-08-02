Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,021 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 76,610 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,118,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,377 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Franklin Resources by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,122 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

NYSE BEN opened at $21.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.70. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

