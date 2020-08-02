Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Position Boosted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOXA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Macquarie upgraded shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.45. Fox Corp has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.