Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Forterra from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forterra from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $845.82 million, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18. Forterra has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $426.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.00 million. Forterra had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 1.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Forterra will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Forterra by 33,684.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,159,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,728 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Forterra in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,046,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forterra by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 609,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 346,564 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Forterra by 1,614.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 177,382 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Forterra in the 1st quarter valued at $643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

