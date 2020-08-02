FMC (FMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

FMC (NYSE:FMC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect FMC to post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FMC to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FMC opened at $106.05 on Friday. FMC has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $108.77. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

FMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

