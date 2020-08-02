FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,046 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 48.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.43. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.75.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI lowered FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.