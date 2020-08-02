First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years.

Get First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

Shares of FEI stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.