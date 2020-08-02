First Quadrant L P CA Takes Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 16.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,526,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,358,000 after acquiring an additional 926,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,813,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,574,000 after buying an additional 72,452 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,049,000 after buying an additional 106,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the fourth quarter worth $71,581,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 182.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,397,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,190,000 after buying an additional 902,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $39.30 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.79. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $51.36.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 450,000 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $17,293,500.00. Insiders bought 4,841,130 shares of company stock valued at $172,052,755 in the last quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

