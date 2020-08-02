First Quadrant L P CA Takes Position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 339.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Gartner by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $124.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.47. Gartner Inc has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $307,305.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gartner from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

