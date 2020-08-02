First Quadrant L P CA Takes Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $123,961,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $51,151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $21,999,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $18,043,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $17,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

DHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. JMP Securities started coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $8.00 to $2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

DHC stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $926.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.21.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $442.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.46 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.05%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

