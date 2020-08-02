First Quadrant L P CA Takes Position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 40.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Alexander’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ALX. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSE ALX opened at $251.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.57. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.02 and a 12-month high of $391.75. The company has a current ratio of 14.99, a quick ratio of 15.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.42.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $54.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 20.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.45%.

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

