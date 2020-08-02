First Quadrant L P CA Takes $244,000 Position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,994,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,912,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,952,000 after acquiring an additional 73,024 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sykes Enterprises by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,390,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,830,000 after purchasing an additional 70,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Sykes Enterprises by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 52,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, CFO John Chapman sold 10,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,926.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sykes Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

SYKE opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $411.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

