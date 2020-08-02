First Quadrant L P CA Takes $230,000 Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. First Quadrant L P CA owned approximately 0.08% of Chatham Lodging Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLDT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 26.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 35.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $60.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.34 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

