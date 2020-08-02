First Quadrant L P CA Takes $224,000 Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 68,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on HL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.70 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.41.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $5.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $5.68.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.