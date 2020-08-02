First Quadrant L P CA Takes $214,000 Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter valued at $125,934,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 618.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 939,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,847,000 after acquiring an additional 808,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at $13,578,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Green Dot by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,577,000 after buying an additional 562,562 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot during the first quarter worth about $9,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

In other news, General Counsel John C. Ricci sold 17,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $849,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.58 per share, with a total value of $189,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,893.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,655 and sold 42,040 shares valued at $1,953,042. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GDOT stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $54.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.34. Green Dot had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDOT. ValuEngine downgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Green Dot from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Green Dot from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Green Dot from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.69.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.