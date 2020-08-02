First Quadrant L P CA Takes $196,000 Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,713,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 50,625 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,724,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,878,000 after purchasing an additional 238,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWO opened at $5.43 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.30 million. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 116.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. This is an increase from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.91.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

