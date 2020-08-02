First Quadrant L P CA Sells 6,852 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,852 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 198.1% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $107.38 on Friday. T-Mobile Us Inc has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $111.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.30.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $21,298,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald D. Fisher acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,832,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut T-Mobile Us from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.