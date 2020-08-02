First Quadrant L P CA Sells 6,597 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 59.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,597 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 20,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 13,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEG. BofA Securities cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $310,935.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,676 shares of company stock valued at $469,581. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $55.94 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average of $51.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

