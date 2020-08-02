First Quadrant L P CA Reduces Stock Position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 78.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,651 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 1.9% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 50.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 62,028 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 9.1% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 39,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 142.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 40,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 7.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 164,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DISCK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Discovery Inc Series C stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.83.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

