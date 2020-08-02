First Quadrant L P CA Purchases Shares of 6,551 Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 119,692 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luminex by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Luminex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Luminex alerts:

In other news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 86,657 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $2,709,764.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Fairchild sold 23,475 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $774,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 461,819 shares of company stock valued at $15,528,094. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LMNX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of Luminex stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Luminex Co. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $40.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average of $29.16.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.30 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. Luminex’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -171.43%.

Luminex Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.