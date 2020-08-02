First Quadrant L P CA Purchases New Position in Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW)

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MATW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Matthews International by 346.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Matthews International by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Matthews International by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Matthews International news, insider Edward M. Brady, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MATW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Matthews International from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.14. Matthews International Corp has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $359.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matthews International Corp will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

