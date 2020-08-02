First Quadrant L P CA Purchases New Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,186,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,714,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Morningstar by 10.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 791,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,974,000 after buying an additional 77,554 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. raised its stake in Morningstar by 91.7% during the second quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. now owns 122,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,320,000 after buying an additional 58,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Morningstar by 35.9% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 161,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after buying an additional 42,651 shares in the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 31,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total value of $4,518,120.32. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $1,587,786.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,469,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,232,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,755 shares of company stock worth $29,696,910 over the last quarter. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $168.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.15. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.59 and a twelve month high of $178.57.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 11.46%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MORN. BidaskClub cut Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Morningstar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

