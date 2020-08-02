First Quadrant L P CA Makes New Investment in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 436.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4,782.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NYSE NRG opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.59. NRG Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $41.78.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 42.14% and a negative return on equity of 15,555.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NRG Energy from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cfra downgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.