First Quadrant L P CA Makes New $292,000 Investment in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,454 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 285.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter worth $119,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter worth $234,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $44,011.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,918,495.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,576 shares of company stock worth $67,733 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $44.89 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.24.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.16). Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.