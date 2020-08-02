First Quadrant L P CA Makes New $292,000 Investment in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Hexcel by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,876,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,867 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Hexcel by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,408,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,361,000 after purchasing an additional 538,407 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,768,000 after buying an additional 856,279 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,525,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,733,000 after buying an additional 469,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,885,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $393,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HXL opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.66 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

