First Quadrant L P CA Makes New $253,000 Investment in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,295,173,000 after acquiring an additional 116,065 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of 3M by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,060,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,377 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $877,940,000 after acquiring an additional 315,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,236,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,319,000 after acquiring an additional 221,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,751,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,839,000 after acquiring an additional 75,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,290 shares of company stock worth $4,757,036. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.15.

MMM stock opened at $150.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.55. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $182.54. The firm has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

