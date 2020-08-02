First Quadrant L P CA Makes New $200,000 Investment in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL)

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 129,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles E. Tyson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LL opened at $22.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $23.45.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $267.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.43 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

