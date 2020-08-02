First Quadrant L P CA Lowers Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,222 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 77.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 110.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $40,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.65.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PHM. Raymond James raised shares of PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of PulteGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.76.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

