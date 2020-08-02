First Quadrant L P CA Lowers Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,395,000 after purchasing an additional 192,198 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,463,000 after purchasing an additional 227,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,013,000 after purchasing an additional 45,786 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,517,000 after acquiring an additional 130,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,350,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,447,000 after acquiring an additional 410,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $153.63 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $180.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.90.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

