First Quadrant L P CA Has $229,000 Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 90.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,623 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in US Foods were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.1% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 17,018,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,391,000 after purchasing an additional 185,974 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in US Foods by 82.0% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,886,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,801,000 after buying an additional 4,905,206 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in US Foods by 9.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,737,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,453,000 after buying an additional 817,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in US Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,584,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,749,000 after buying an additional 78,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in US Foods by 259.1% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,340,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,865,000 after buying an additional 3,131,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

In other US Foods news, Director Carl Andrew Pforzheimer acquired 5,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,156.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USFD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of US Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.64.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $20.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.89. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

