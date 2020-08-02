First Quadrant L P CA Has $224,000 Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 14.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 189.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $828,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.6% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 66,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUS opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $48.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.87.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $518.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.01 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 34,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,399,149.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,658.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

