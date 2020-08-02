First Quadrant L P CA Has $213,000 Stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,176,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $850.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $791.08.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $849.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 14.01 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $708.87 and a 200-day moving average of $661.58. The company has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 92.67 and a beta of 1.10. CoStar Group Inc has a one year low of $500.24 and a one year high of $939.00.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.