First Quadrant L P CA Grows Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,911 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,544,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,210,000 after buying an additional 77,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,499,000 after buying an additional 69,239 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 844,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,851,000 after buying an additional 134,054 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 839,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,668,000 after buying an additional 48,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,613,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

NYSE:FIX opened at $49.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average of $39.77. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $53.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.63. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $743.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,040,186.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.94 per share, with a total value of $319,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,019.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,115 shares of company stock valued at $444,269 over the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.