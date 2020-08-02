First Quadrant L P CA Grows Holdings in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 602.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Beigene were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 528.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beigene in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Beigene in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Beigene in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Beigene in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beigene alerts:

In related news, Director Donald W. Glazer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.84, for a total transaction of $1,698,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,497,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,045,631.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.84, for a total transaction of $77,390.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,428 shares in the company, valued at $19,890,559.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,633 shares of company stock valued at $35,663,482. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Beigene from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beigene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.13.

Shares of Beigene stock opened at $209.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.74 and a 200 day moving average of $168.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.29. Beigene Ltd has a 1 year low of $114.41 and a 1 year high of $256.01.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 284.45% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -19.86 EPS for the current year.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.