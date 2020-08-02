First Quadrant L P CA Decreases Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,124 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JAZZ. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 80,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after purchasing an additional 24,941 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,885,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Seamus Mulligan purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.31 per share, for a total transaction of $5,865,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,117,788 shares in the company, valued at $131,127,710.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JAZZ. Barclays increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $183.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.17.

JAZZ opened at $108.25 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.54.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $534.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.