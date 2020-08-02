First Quadrant L P CA Buys Shares of 8,015 TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS)

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in TriMas by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TriMas by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of TriMas by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of TRS stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average is $24.79. TriMas Corp has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $33.07.
TRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th.
In related news, Director Holly M. Boehne bought 2,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,858.42. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
About TriMas
TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.
