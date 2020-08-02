First Quadrant L P CA Buys Shares of 8,015 TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS)

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in TriMas by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TriMas by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of TriMas by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriMas alerts:

Shares of TRS stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average is $24.79. TriMas Corp has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $33.07.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.14 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TriMas Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

TRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

In related news, Director Holly M. Boehne bought 2,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,858.42. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS).

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.