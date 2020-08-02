First Quadrant L P CA Buys Shares of 3,347 AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub cut AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded AeroVironment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on AeroVironment from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $76.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.36. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $80.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 0.73.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

