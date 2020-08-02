First Quadrant L P CA Buys Shares of 2,910 Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 380.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 24,971 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 972.4% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter worth $54,180,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 496,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

NYSE RBC opened at $91.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Regal Beloit Corp has a 12-month low of $51.99 and a 12-month high of $94.99.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.41 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regal Beloit Corp will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

