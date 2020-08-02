First Quadrant L P CA Buys New Position in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBBP. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 434,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 523.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 354,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 373.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 185,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 34.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 135,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

SBBP stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 181.82% and a negative return on equity of 57.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

