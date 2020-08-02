First Quadrant L P CA Buys 350 Shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wix.Com by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.Com by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,626 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wix.Com in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wix.Com by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 136,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,673,000 after purchasing an additional 22,852 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,835,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $290.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Wix.Com Ltd has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $299.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $261.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.15.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The firm had revenue of $215.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $220.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $195.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.06.

Wix.Com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

