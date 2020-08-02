First Quadrant L P CA Buys 2,134 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 711.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,434 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In related news, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $66,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,943.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $809,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,106.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PXD opened at $96.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.27 and its 200-day moving average is $100.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.77. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.77.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.