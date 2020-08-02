First Quadrant L P CA Acquires 7,409 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 850.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in AerCap were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 21,532 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 100,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 46,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

AER stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.79. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $64.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.19.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.42. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AER. Bank of America downgraded AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

