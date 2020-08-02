First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. First Midwest Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.30.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $178.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

In other First Midwest Bancorp news, EVP R Douglas Rose acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark G. Sander acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,400 shares of company stock worth $268,560. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 14.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 178,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,782 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,894,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,296,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 46.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 27,346 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 334,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 52.5% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 746,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after buying an additional 256,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

