First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $49.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Securities downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.39. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.36.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 57.56% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,586,000 after buying an additional 118,822 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,630,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,875,000 after buying an additional 509,609 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,047.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,515,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,578,000 after buying an additional 2,295,973 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,396,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,498,000 after buying an additional 66,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,284,000 after buying an additional 116,649 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

