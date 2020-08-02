FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB)

Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by stock analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.90. Bigblu Broadband has a 1-year low of GBX 59 ($0.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 124.90 ($1.54). The firm has a market capitalization of $53.56 million and a P/E ratio of -6.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 90.93.
Bigblu Broadband Company Profile
